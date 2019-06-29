Dr. Hilburn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Hilburn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Hilburn, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Hilburn works at
Locations
Josephson Wallack Munshower Neu8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 615, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 872-7466
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hilburn is a very knowledgeable and great doctor. You will not find anyone better. His office staff is horrible. Mix ups with patients and not professional. But he is a hell of a doctor!
About Dr. Jeffrey Hilburn, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Creole and French Creole
- 1962409805
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Hilburn accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hilburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hilburn works at
Dr. Hilburn has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hilburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hilburn speaks Creole and French Creole.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilburn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilburn.
