Dr. Jeffrey Hicks, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Hicks, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vista Medical Center East.
Locations
Jeffrey J. Hicks Dpm PC15 Tower Ct Ste 250, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 336-3020
Hospital Affiliations
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
great
About Dr. Jeffrey Hicks, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hicks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hicks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hicks has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hicks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks.
