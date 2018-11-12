Dr. Herz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Herz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Herz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste 401, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-1882
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Herz he was direct and to the point evaluating my condition. He formulated a plan after diagnosising the problems to be addressed. One situation at a time was evaluated and taken care of, over a two year period I followed his directions understanding my options in each step toward a successful outcome. Dr. herz was professional, empathetic and most importantly diagnosed my problems with accuracy. The office staff the best! Thank you, Mike Lyons
About Dr. Jeffrey Herz, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124091772
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Urology
