Dr. Jeffrey Herz, MD

Urology
3.5 (41)
49 years of experience
Dr. Jeffrey Herz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste 401, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 346-1882

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 12, 2018
    I highly recommend Dr. Herz he was direct and to the point evaluating my condition. He formulated a plan after diagnosising the problems to be addressed. One situation at a time was evaluated and taken care of, over a two year period I followed his directions understanding my options in each step toward a successful outcome. Dr. herz was professional, empathetic and most importantly diagnosed my problems with accuracy. The office staff the best! Thank you, Mike Lyons
    Mike Lyons in Palm Desert , CA — Nov 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Herz, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124091772
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Herz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herz has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Herz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

