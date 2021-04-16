See All Vascular Surgeons in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Hertz, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.2 (38)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Hertz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Hertz works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division Of Vascular Surgery
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 460, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-2797
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 16, 2021
    My husband has been followed by Dr. Hertz for several years for AAA and trusts his knowledge, professionalism and caring to the extent that he will travel back from West Palm Beach yearly for ultrasounds and consultation. Our one experience here in Wellington resulted in erroneous diagnostics on an ultrasound which convinced my husband to stay with Dr.Hertz. If and when my husband requires surgery he will only trust Dr. Hertz. Finally, my husband has never found Dr. Hertz to be condescending, only concerned and a good listener.
    Apr 16, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Hertz, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1033194535
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    Residency
    • University Of Fl Hsc
    Internship
    • U Of Fl-Hsc
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital

