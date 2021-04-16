Dr. Jeffrey Hertz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Hertz, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Hertz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division Of Vascular Surgery1150 N 35th Ave Ste 460, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-2797Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
My husband has been followed by Dr. Hertz for several years for AAA and trusts his knowledge, professionalism and caring to the extent that he will travel back from West Palm Beach yearly for ultrasounds and consultation. Our one experience here in Wellington resulted in erroneous diagnostics on an ultrasound which convinced my husband to stay with Dr.Hertz. If and when my husband requires surgery he will only trust Dr. Hertz. Finally, my husband has never found Dr. Hertz to be condescending, only concerned and a good listener.
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- University Of Fl Hsc
- U Of Fl-Hsc
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Memorial Regional Hospital
