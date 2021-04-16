Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Hertz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Hertz works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.