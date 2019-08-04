Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Herrold, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and National Park Medical Center.



Dr. Herrold works at Arkansas Institute-Cosmetic/Pls in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.