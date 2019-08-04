Dr. Jeffrey Herrold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Herrold, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Herrold, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and National Park Medical Center.
Arkansas Institute-cosmetic135 Medical Park Pl, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901 Directions (501) 623-2500
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- National Park Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Herrold and his staff were all so fantastic! I had a bad car accident that left my nose shaped almost like an L and thought I would have to have three surgeries to correct it but Dr. Herrold was able to do it all in one. The results were fantastic, it doesn’t look the same but considering the damage that was done it was completely crushed and now I can actually breath. He accepted my insurance and that made it even better. So thank you to you and your staff for what you did!!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Herrold, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Fitzsimons Army MC
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
Dr. Herrold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrold accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrold.
