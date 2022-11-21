Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Herring, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Herring works at Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Morton's Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.