Dr. Jeffrey Herring, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (274)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Jeffrey Herring, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Herring works at Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Morton's Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    One City
    301 21st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-6600
  2. 2
    OneC1ty
    8 City Blvd Ste 300 Fl 3, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-6600
  3. 3
    OneC1ty
    8 City Blvd Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-6600
  4. 4
    Franklin
    4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 600, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 236-5000
  5. 5
    Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance - Franklin
    215 Gothic Ct Ste 101, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 236-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Morton's Neuroma
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 274 ratings
    Patient Ratings (274)
    5 Star
    (267)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 21, 2022
    Thorough, expedient, options and differential diagnosis clearly explained. Clear plan formulated. Personable, knowledgeable , experienced and interested.
    About Dr. Jeffrey Herring, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285634824
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • Duke University Hospital
    • University Tn College Med Chattanooga
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    • Baylor University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Herring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herring has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herring has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Morton's Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    274 patients have reviewed Dr. Herring. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herring.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

