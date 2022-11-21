Dr. Jeffrey Herring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Herring, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Herring, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
One City301 21st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-6600
OneC1ty8 City Blvd Ste 300 Fl 3, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 329-6600
OneC1ty8 City Blvd Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 329-6600
Franklin4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 600, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 236-5000
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance - Franklin215 Gothic Ct Ste 101, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 236-5000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Thorough, expedient, options and differential diagnosis clearly explained. Clear plan formulated. Personable, knowledgeable , experienced and interested.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1285634824
- Duke University Hospital
- University Tn College Med Chattanooga
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Baylor University
Dr. Herring has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herring has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Morton's Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
274 patients have reviewed Dr. Herring. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herring.
