Dr. Jeffrey Herold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Herold, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Herold, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.
Dr. Herold works at
Locations
-
1
Prevea Sheboygan Health Center1526 N Taylor Dr, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 803-1598
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herold?
From the consult appointment to the post op appointment Dr. Herold was absolutely wonderful. He also made me feel completely at ease the day of surgery. He or his staff took the time to answer all my questions and concerns. I would highly recommend him, he genuinely cares about his patients.
About Dr. Jeffrey Herold, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1932394962
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery, University Of Virginia, Charlottesville
- General Surgery, Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Virginia|Plastic Surgery, University Of Rochester, New York
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herold accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herold works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Herold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.