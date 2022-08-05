Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Herman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milford, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Herman works at MDVIP - Milford, Michigan in Milford, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.