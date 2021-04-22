Dr. Jeffrey Herman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Herman, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Herman, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Herman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jeffrey A Herman DO506 Lakeside Park, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions (215) 364-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herman?
I think Dr. Herman is great. I saw him for years before I moved to a different state. He is not the warmest fellow, but he is smart and genuinely cares about you in a very reserved way. He is also very skilled with balancing medication to find the right mix for you. It takes time, as it always does, but his skill has literally saved my life on numerous occasions. The people who work at the front desk are also not super warm but very caring and great at explaining things at his direction. I really appreciate the whole team. I would recommend him to anyone, as long as they are okay with someone who isn’t going to be super warm and chatty. He will not stop trying to help you if you let him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Herman, DO
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1285835389
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herman works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.