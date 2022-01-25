Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Henke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Henke works at Surgical Consultants of Dallas, LLC in Dallas, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.