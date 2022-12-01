Dr. Jeffrey Heitmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heitmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Heitmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Heitmann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Heitmann works at
Locations
-
1
Woman's Place1660 Medical Blvd Ste 300, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 513-0053
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heitmann?
Look.. I love this team all the way from front desk, Jamie, and dr. Heitman. They treat you like friend. They get right back to me and steer me in the right direction for my needs.
About Dr. Jeffrey Heitmann, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1407884034
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heitmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heitmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heitmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heitmann works at
Dr. Heitmann has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Hysteroscopy and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heitmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Heitmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heitmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heitmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heitmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.