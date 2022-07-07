Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Heitkamp, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and USMD Hospital at Arlington.



Dr. Heitkamp works at Arlington Association of Neurological Surgeons, PA in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.