Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Heftler, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Heftler works at Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery Specialists PC in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.