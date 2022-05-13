See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Jeffrey Heftler, MD

Interventional Spine Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Heftler, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Heftler works at Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery Specialists PC in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ONS Greenwich
    6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-1145
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Heftler, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Spine Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1639142128
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Isreal Hospital
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson Univ Hosp
    Internship
    • St Peters Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Vassar College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Heftler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heftler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heftler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heftler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heftler works at Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery Specialists PC in Greenwich, CT. View the full address on Dr. Heftler’s profile.

    Dr. Heftler has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heftler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Heftler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heftler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heftler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heftler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

