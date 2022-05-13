Dr. Jeffrey Heftler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heftler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Heftler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Heftler, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Heftler works at
Locations
ONS Greenwich6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 869-1145Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heftler is brilliant, exceptionally skilled, and has a bedside manner that is absolutely perfect. He is empathetic and responsive-I was in crazy pain when I first met him for an ultrasound injection. He knew I was nervous and knew just how to make me relax so that by the time the injection was over I felt it was, not just a good, but, a positive experience. During my follow-up appointment he did a thorough examination and assessment of my injured area, cheerfully answered all of my questions, suggested options to help me plan next steps, and talked about what he would pay close attention to going forward. Top Doc in every way!
About Dr. Jeffrey Heftler, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Beth Isreal Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson Univ Hosp
- St Peters Med Center
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Vassar College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heftler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heftler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heftler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heftler works at
Dr. Heftler has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heftler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heftler speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Heftler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heftler.
