Dr. Jeffrey Haste, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West.
Valarie Ikerd Dpm1617 W 26th St Ste A, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 659-9395
- Freeman Hospital West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
First time seeing Dr Haste was October 2019, staff was friendly and professional. Dr Haste was great- friendly, easy going and explained my problem in simple to understand terms.
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Haste has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haste accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haste has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haste on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Haste. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haste.
