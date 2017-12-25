Dr. Jeffrey Hartman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Hartman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Hartman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Mount Carmel Hospital.
Locations
A Center for Health and Wellness P521 S Bernard St, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 747-2147
- 2 104 W 5th Ave Ste 140W, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 747-2147
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
i was able to see dr. hartman on short notice . i had seen him years before. he is even better than i remembered . you will not find a dr. more committted to his craft nor to the health of his patients. he is kind respectful and still very serious. he answers his own phone. i repeat. this man will talk to his patients on the phone. that day.. ican not reccomend him highly enough. i never should have left his care. in the first place. .best dr. i have ever had for anything!!!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Hartman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartman.
