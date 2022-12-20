Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Harrison, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Bear River Valley Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Harrison works at Mckay-dee Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.