Dr. Jeffrey Harnsberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Harnsberger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.
Locations
Hitchcock Clinicthe100 Hitchcock Way, Manchester, NH 03104 Directions (603) 695-2840Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Elliot Hospital1 Elliot Way, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 669-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Harnsberger is an OUTSTANDING colorectal surgeon! After complicated diverticulitis attacks landed me in the hospital multiple times, I was fortunate enough to find Dr Harnsberger. He performed a flawless surgery that not only stopped the attacks, but probably saved my life. He was also able to avoid a ileostomy bag and a second surgery. If you have to have colorectal surgery, Dr Harnsberger is the surgeon you want.
About Dr. Jeffrey Harnsberger, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1033135967
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
