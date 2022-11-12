Dr. Jeffrey Hardesty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardesty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Hardesty, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Hardesty, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Hardesty works at
Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Obstetricsgynecology11370 Anderson St Ste 3900, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2806
California Heart and Surgical Hosptial26780 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 651-7155
Loma Linda University Medical Center11175 Campus St, Loma Linda, CA 92350 Directions (909) 558-2782
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr. Hardesty for recurrent UTIs. He listens carefully when symptoms are being discussed and gives easy to understand instructions. He is thorough and does not hesitate to order further tests if he thinks they are needed. He is very personable and has a reassuring bedside manner.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1447364062
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hardesty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardesty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardesty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardesty has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Incontinence Sling Procedure and Colporrhaphy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardesty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardesty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardesty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardesty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardesty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.