Dr. Jeffrey Hardesty, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Hardesty works at Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Obstetricsgynecology in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Incontinence Sling Procedure and Colporrhaphy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.