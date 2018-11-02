See All Urologists in Dublin, OH
Dr. Jeffrey Harbrecht, MD

Urology
Dr. Jeffrey Harbrecht, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Harbrecht works at Midwest Breast and Aesthetic Surgery in Dublin, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH and Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Ohio Urology Group LLC
    7450 Hospital Dr Ste 350, Dublin, OH 43016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 544-8049
    Ohiohealth Urology Physicians
    300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 2300, Westerville, OH 43082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 788-2870
    Central Ohio Urology Group Inc.
    941 Chatham Ln Ste 210, Columbus, OH 43221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 459-7600

Hospital Affiliations
  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Nov 02, 2018
    He got my husband in very quickly and scheduled his procedure within a week after no improvement with medication. Took time with us and listened to our concerns and questions. He eased our minds and we worried a lot less after he reviewed things with us. Wonderfully compassionate!
    New Albany, OH — Nov 02, 2018
    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699749424
    Residency
    • SUNY Buffalo Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Dr. Jeffrey Harbrecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harbrecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harbrecht has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harbrecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harbrecht has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harbrecht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harbrecht. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harbrecht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harbrecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harbrecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

