Dr. Jeffrey Hamm, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Hamm, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Locations
Gayle V Voth MD PA399 W Campbell Rd Ste 402, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 783-0947
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I compound fractured my right arm above the wrist rolling skating in 1994. He did a good job fixing my broken bones. He explained to me that I was not cut out for roller skating. Yes, I am a swimmer, rolling skating is not in my bag. He said repeat after me, "I will not go rolling skating again." I saw him again in 2017 and he diagnosed arthritis in my right hip. When you go see a physician, you only have about 11 seconds to explain the nature of your problem. It's common for doctors to stereotype people and make bias assumptions, because they are human. Maybe you will get 3 seconds with one of them that didn't like you the minute they opened the door and saw you. When my arm was broken in two places, he stayed focused for the whole 45 minutes. When I talked to him about my arthritic hip, he seemed less interested and told me that the hip would have to be replaced in five to ten years. I was disappointed that he didn't give me more treatment options. Hip replacements can go bad.
About Dr. Jeffrey Hamm, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Sports Med and Orthop Surgery
- Lsu Medical Center
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- LSU
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamm has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.