Dr. Jeffrey Hamm, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Hamm, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lauderhill, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Strax Rejuventaion4300 N University Dr Ste A202, Lauderhill, FL 33351 Directions (954) 749-3040
New Look Boca899 Meadows Rd Ste 203, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 395-5653
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Hamm for breast augmentation 20 years ago with fabulous results. I returned for a mastopexy with again fabulous results. Glad he is still around, simply the best.
About Dr. Jeffrey Hamm, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1114994506
Education & Certifications
- OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- University Mich Hosps
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamm.
