Dr. Jeffrey Hamm, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lauderhill, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Hamm works at Strax Rejuvination and Asthetics in Lauderhill, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

