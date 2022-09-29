Dr. Jeffrey Hamaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Hamaker, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Hamaker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Hamaker works at
Locations
Angelina Surgical Associates302 Medical Park Dr Ste 101, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 634-8216
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamaker?
I was in the hospital and he did my surgery he had very good bedside manner and was very patient and calm. Would recommend him to everyone
About Dr. Jeffrey Hamaker, MD
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699119545
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll of Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamaker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamaker has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamaker speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamaker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.