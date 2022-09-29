Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Hamaker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Hamaker works at Angelina Surgical Associates in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.