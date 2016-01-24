Dr. Jeffrey Halpert, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halpert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Halpert, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Halpert, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Halpert works at
Locations
-
1
Jeffrey A. Halpert Dpm LLC5625 RIDGE RD, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 884-4100
-
2
University Hospitals Parma Medical Center7007 Powers Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 743-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halpert?
Dr. Halpert listened carefully to what I had to say and took the necessary X-rays to examine my problem. He went over these X-rays and carefully showed them to me and explained the problem. Once again, he gave me the necessary relieve I needed for my foot problem. I have recommended him to others.
About Dr. Jeffrey Halpert, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1043241938
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halpert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halpert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halpert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halpert works at
Dr. Halpert has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halpert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Halpert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halpert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halpert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halpert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.