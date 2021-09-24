Dr. Jeffrey Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Hall, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Hall, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.
Locations
Michigan Surgery Specialists - Roseville18245 E 10 Mile Rd Ste 130, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 774-4200Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Michigan Surgery Specialists - Shelby Township50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 250, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 251-2851Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Surgeons Choice Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hall is the best doctor
About Dr. Jeffrey Hall, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
