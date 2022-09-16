Dr. Jeffrey Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Hall, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Northwest974 Bethel Rd Ste A, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 273-2230
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was very helpful, informative and cuts to the chase which is my kind of Medical Professional. The whole experience was great from check in to exit. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Jeffrey Hall, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1134129695
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- University Of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Ear Ache, Dizziness and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
