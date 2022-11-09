See All Vascular Surgeons in Manahawkin, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Hager, DO

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Hager, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.

Dr. Hager works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Vascular Surgery in Manahawkin, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Ocean Medical Center 1st Floor Medical Arts Pavilion Wound Care Services
    1140 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 978-3077
  2. 2
    Medical Group Vascular Surgery Manahawkin
    37 NAUTILUS DR, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 978-0778
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Medical Group Vascular Surgery Toms River
    355 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 978-0778
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Venous Insufficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Venous Insufficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2022
    gT hager is probably the best Goctor I have visited, He and his staff are both friendly, and knowagable about everything fiung on. I have nrver beem to a doctor that is always on time, so very friendly with staff of girls that are absolutly awsome. the best exprtiamce ever!!!!
    Robert Yates — Nov 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Hager, DO
    About Dr. Jeffrey Hager, DO

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992706030
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
    Internship
    • Grad Hos-City Line Ave PCOM
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Muhlenberg College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Hager, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hager has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hager. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

