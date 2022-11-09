Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Hager, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Hager works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Vascular Surgery in Manahawkin, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.