Dr. Jeffrey Haag, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Haag, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dupage Eye Surgery Center2015 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 717-5858Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Haag has taken exceptional care of my eyes for 25 years. He is an outstanding physician. He is kind and caring and never rushes his time with me. I highly recommend Dr. Haag for any of your vision needs but especially for any issues involving the optic nerves.
- 44 years of experience
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
