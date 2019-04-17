Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Guy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Guy works at Prisma Health Orthopedics in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like ACL Surgery, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.