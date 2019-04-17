See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbia, SC
Dr. Jeffrey Guy, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (27)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Guy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Guy works at Prisma Health Orthopedics in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like ACL Surgery, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center
    2 Medical Park Rd, Columbia, SC 29203
(803) 434-8800
    Orthopedic Center-Sports Medicine
    300 Palmetto Health Pkwy Fl 2, Columbia, SC 29212
(803) 434-5466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

ACL Surgery
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Arthroscopy
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Gout
    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 17, 2019
    Dr Guy did an ACL reconstruction in my left knee using a hamstring graft. I didn’t need pain meds after 2 days and have had zero problems with the repair. I returned to full activities over 2 months ahead of standard schedule. Dr Guy was courteous and understanding from the beginning and his unmatchable skill in the OR make him absolutely the go to guy for assistance.
    — Apr 17, 2019
    About Dr. Jeffrey Guy, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Amer Inst Sprts Med Inst
    Harvard U Sch Med
    Harvard Medical School
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Guy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guy works at Prisma Health Orthopedics in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Guy’s profile.

    Dr. Guy has seen patients for ACL Surgery, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Guy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

