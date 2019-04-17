Dr. Jeffrey Guy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Guy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Guy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center2 Medical Park Rd, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-8800
Orthopedic Center-Sports Medicine300 Palmetto Health Pkwy Fl 2, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 434-5466
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Guy did an ACL reconstruction in my left knee using a hamstring graft. I didn’t need pain meds after 2 days and have had zero problems with the repair. I returned to full activities over 2 months ahead of standard schedule. Dr Guy was courteous and understanding from the beginning and his unmatchable skill in the OR make him absolutely the go to guy for assistance.
About Dr. Jeffrey Guy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Amer Inst Sprts Med Inst
- Harvard U Sch Med
- Harvard Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
