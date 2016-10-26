Dr. Jeffrey Guttas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guttas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Guttas, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Guttas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Guttas works at
Locations
-
1
Sutter Health1501 Trousdale Dr, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 652-8600
-
2
Jeffrey J. Guttas M.d. A Medical Corp.100 S San Mateo Dr Ste 400, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 696-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Jeffrey Guttas is a brilliant cardiologist and spends quality time with his patients. We can't thank him enough for attending to our medical needs .We would highly recommend Dr. Guttas to my relatives and friends. The staff are very professional and makes follow up calls re appointments and it is very much appreciated.
About Dr. Jeffrey Guttas, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1093726895
Education & Certifications
- Ca Pacific M C Pacific
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guttas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guttas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guttas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guttas works at
Dr. Guttas has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guttas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Guttas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guttas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guttas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guttas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.