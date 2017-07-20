See All Plastic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Gusenoff, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Gusenoff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Gusenoff works at Obstetrical & Gynecological Assoc. of Pittsburgh Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrical & Gynecological Assoc. of Pittsburgh Inc.
    3380 Blvd Of The Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 383-7692

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Gusenoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760491567
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Gusenoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gusenoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gusenoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gusenoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gusenoff works at Obstetrical & Gynecological Assoc. of Pittsburgh Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gusenoff’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gusenoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gusenoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gusenoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gusenoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

