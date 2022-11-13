See All Ophthalmologists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Jeffrey Guillmette, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (16)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Guillmette, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Guillmette works at Ochsner Health Center - Metairie in Metairie, LA with other offices in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Health Center - Metairie
    2005 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 836-9820
  2. 2
    Ochsner Health Center - Lapalco
    4225 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 371-9355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
  Stye
Chalazion
Dry Eyes
  Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blindness
Cataract
  Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
  Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Ocular Hypertension
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Black Eye
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Cyclodialysis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diplopia
  Diplopia
Drusen
  Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Esophoria
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Test
  Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Floaters
  Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Headache
  Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hyphema
  Hyphema
Hypotropia
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Migraine
  Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Parasitic Endophthalmitis
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium Surgery
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Repair of Eye Laceration
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Guillmette, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1629026513
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Louisiana State University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guillmette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guillmette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guillmette has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guillmette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Guillmette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guillmette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guillmette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guillmette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

