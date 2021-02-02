Dr. Jeffrey Gudin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gudin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Gudin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Gudin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Englewood Hospital Psych Unit350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 894-3595Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Jackson Health System1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 585-7037Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was the Director of Hospice at Englewood hospital where Dr. Gudin worked as the pain specialist. I had a very young hospice patient at home whose pain could not be controlled. I went to see Dr. Gudin for suggestions. He went to the patient’s home, on his own time, to evaluate him and within 24 hours my patient was completely comfortable. Dr. Gudin made several visits, again on his own time, to follow up. Because of Dr. Gudin my patient had a beautiful, comfortable death at home with his wife and small children. God bless him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Gudin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1831133420
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Pain Medicine
Dr. Gudin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gudin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gudin works at
Dr. Gudin has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gudin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gudin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gudin.
