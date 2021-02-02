See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Jeffrey Gudin, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Gudin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gudin works at Englewood Hosp Arrhythmia Ctr in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Englewood Hospital Psych Unit
    350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 894-3595
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Jackson Health System
    1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 585-7037
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 02, 2021
    I was the Director of Hospice at Englewood hospital where Dr. Gudin worked as the pain specialist. I had a very young hospice patient at home whose pain could not be controlled. I went to see Dr. Gudin for suggestions. He went to the patient's home, on his own time, to evaluate him and within 24 hours my patient was completely comfortable. Dr. Gudin made several visits, again on his own time, to follow up. Because of Dr. Gudin my patient had a beautiful, comfortable death at home with his wife and small children. God bless him.
    Patricia Ballerini — Feb 02, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Gudin, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831133420
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Anesthesiology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Gudin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gudin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gudin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gudin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gudin has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gudin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gudin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gudin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gudin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gudin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

