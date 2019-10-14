Dr. Jeffrey Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Gross, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Gross, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Gross works at
Locations
-
1
South County Aquatic & Physical Therapy Center Inc.27882 Forbes Rd Ste 100, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 364-6888
-
2
Ali Najafi M.d. Inc.4700 Von Karman Ave Ste 1000, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 364-6888
-
3
Superior Health Solutions1661 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 280, Henderson, NV 89012 Directions (888) 848-2022
Hospital Affiliations
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gross?
Dr. Gross was kind enough to review my old MRI records to discuss ideas and options for improving my quality of life. He showed me in detail all of the problem areas. I have seen many other doctors claiming to be experts in spine care but none ever took the time to look at the scans in detail. He found and defined areas that may be the cause of pain like no other doctor. I have an old fracture line no one ever diagnosed. Instead, the doctors have called it degenerative disc. Ignoring the Bertlolottis Syndrome and Spondylolisthesis. Wish I could afford to pay in cash for services. If I could, he would be the one !!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Gross, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1407961188
Education & Certifications
- University New Mexico Hlth Scis Ctr
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- University of California-Irvine Medical Center
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- University of California At Berkeley
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.