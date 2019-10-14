See All Neurosurgeons in Laguna Niguel, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Gross, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Gross, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Gross works at Oasis Wellness Center in Laguna Niguel, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA and Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South County Aquatic & Physical Therapy Center Inc.
    27882 Forbes Rd Ste 100, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-6888
  2. 2
    Ali Najafi M.d. Inc.
    4700 Von Karman Ave Ste 1000, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-6888
  3. 3
    Superior Health Solutions
    1661 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 280, Henderson, NV 89012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 848-2022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chapman Global Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Dr. Jeffrey Gross, MD
About Dr. Jeffrey Gross, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1407961188
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University New Mexico Hlth Scis Ctr
Residency
  • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Internship
  • University of California-Irvine Medical Center
Medical Education
  • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
Undergraduate School
  • University of California At Berkeley
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

