Dr. Jeffrey Gross, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Gross works at Princeton ObGyn in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, High Risk Pregnancy and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.