Dr. Jeffrey Greski, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Greski, DO is an Urology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.
Locations
Urology Surgical Associates2450 Walton Blvd, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Directions (248) 650-0096
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing! Although it was a first visit, he sat down and addressed all of my concerns. He didn’t appear rushed. I will undergo testing. I have complete comfort and trust in Dr. Greski!
About Dr. Jeffrey Greski, DO
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1073619441
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greski accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greski has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Greski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greski.
