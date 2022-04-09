Dr. Jeffrey Greiff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Greiff, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.
Family Practice Dermatology6782 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33313 Directions (954) 583-4647
Jeffrey D Greiff, MD499 NW 70th Ave Ste 211, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My family has been going to Dr. Greiff for over a decade. He's a great doctor and also kind and caring. You can see him in his office or via a digital housecall (TeleHealth), if your condition is conducive to it. He has treated our family through all ages, pediatric for my son at first, geriatric for my husband, middle-aged for me. Very warm, very good doctor.
- Family Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Southside Hospital
- Regina Genl Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Lehigh University
Dr. Greiff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greiff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greiff speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Greiff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greiff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greiff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greiff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.