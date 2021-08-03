Dr. Jeffrey Greenspoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenspoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Greenspoon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Greenspoon, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Viera Hospital.
Dr. Greenspoon works at
Locations
-
1
Suntree Orthopedics6525 3rd St Ste 302, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 241-1144Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenspoon?
I have a double tear in my rotter cuff Dr Greenspoon did an amazing job I have total range of motion which I was never supposed to have again I wouldn’t go to anyone else
About Dr. Jeffrey Greenspoon, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1982604088
Education & Certifications
- Royal Victoria Hospital
- St Michael's Hosp-U Toronto
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenspoon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenspoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenspoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenspoon works at
Dr. Greenspoon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Nerve Block, Somatic and Peripheral Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenspoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenspoon speaks French.
248 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenspoon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenspoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenspoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenspoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.