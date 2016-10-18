Dr. Jeffrey Greenspan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenspan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Greenspan, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Greenspan, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Dr. Greenspan works at
Locations
Resnick, Greenspan and Freilich Gastroenterology Associates9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 103, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
When you're getting an upper and lower procedure you don't need bells and whistles, but my experience with Dr. Greenspan and his office staff has been quite positive. Staff is professional, thoughtful, and caring and the same goes for the doctor. He has a wry, understated sense of humor and listens well.
About Dr. Jeffrey Greenspan, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
