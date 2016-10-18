Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Greenspan, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.



Dr. Greenspan works at Resnick, Greenspan and Freilich Gastroenterology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

