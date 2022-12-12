See All Pediatric Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Greenfield, MD

Pediatric Neurosurgery
5 (134)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Greenfield, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Greenfield works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Hydrocephalus
Reconstruction for Craniosynos
Skull Base Surgery
Spina Bifida
Acrocephalosyndactyly
Astrocytoma
Brain Abscess
Brain Cancer
Brainstem Glioma
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Cranial Trauma
Craniofacial Disorders
Craniopharyngioma
Glioma
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Holoprosencephaly
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting
Malignant Glioma
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Meningocele
Moyamoya Disease
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Pediatric Brain Tumor
Pediatric Cancer
Pediatric Epilepsy
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses
Pediatric Tethered Cord Syndrome
Pineal Region Tumors
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
Pituitary Tumor
Plagiocephaly
Polyneuropathy
Schwannoma
Spasticity
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Disorders
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Instability
Spine Disorders
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome
Thoracic Spine Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 134 ratings
    Patient Ratings (134)
    5 Star
    (130)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 12, 2022
    I came to Dr.Greenfield 3 years ago, from the start he has been at my side, I have so so so much more of my life because of this team and Dr.Greenfield. I would 1,000% trust him with my life. 3 hr travels is absolutely worth it to be cared for by the best team possible. Thanks Dr.G for life!
    Amanda W — Dec 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Greenfield, MD

    • Pediatric Neurosurgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790931814
    Education & Certifications

    • Children S Hospital Of Philadelphia|Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
    • Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Greenfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenfield works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Greenfield’s profile.

    Dr. Greenfield has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    134 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenfield.

