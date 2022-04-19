Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Locations
Institute of Rheumatic and Autoimmune Diseases33 Overlook Rd Ste L01, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (856) 342-3150
Princeton & Rutgers Neurology601 Highway 29 St # B5, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 497-0300
Princeton & Rutgers Neurology9 Centre Dr Ste 130, Monroe Twp, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 395-7615
Princeton & Rutgers Neurology77 Veronica Ave Ste 102, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 246-1311
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?
Dr. Greenberg is a wonderful doctor. He is easy to talk to and quickly puts you at ease with his humor and interest in who you are as a person and not just a patient. I am very thankful to have found him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1982783981
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
