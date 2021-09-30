Dr. Jeffrey Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Green, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Green, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED.
Locations
Cedar Glen Professional Assn170 Cold Soil Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 896-1122
Dr. Green is the BEST! I always found myself to be the happy one in my circle of friends, until a big life transition really shook things up for me. I found myself really struggling, depressed and very anxious about why I was feeling the way I was, and how I could get out of it. This is when I made an appointment and met Dr. Green for the first time. He took the time to really listen to me, developed a deep understanding for what I was going through, and then developed an action plan. It has now been about two years from that very first meeting, and I am so grateful for Dr. Green, and the difference he has made in my life. Dr. Green is everything you could want in a psychiatrist, and my relationship with him has been invaluable to me. I couldn't feel more positive about having worked with Dr. Green, and I HIGHLY recommend him to anyone out there struggling. It does get better- Dr. Green will show you the way.
About Dr. Jeffrey Green, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1558499137
Education & Certifications
- Inst Pa Hosp
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Muhlenberg College
- Psychiatry
Dr. Green has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
