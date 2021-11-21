Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Green, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Green works at Stamford Health in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.