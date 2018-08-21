Dr. Grant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Grant, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Grant, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Grant works at
Locations
-
1
Jeffrey Nathan Grant MD A Medical Group8733 Beverly Blvd Ste 410, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-4511
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grant?
Dr. Grant was my PCP many years ago when I worked at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He was the best then, so much so that after 30 years, I'm back as a patient. I've had frustrating experiences with other physicians who rush me in and out, give perfunctory, dismissive diagnoses with no course of treatment, or simply say they have nothing to add without resolving my symptoms. I was so discouraged that I checked L.A.'s top doctors and Dr. Grant was listed. I am so grateful that was able to see me.
About Dr. Jeffrey Grant, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1346304870
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.