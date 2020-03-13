Dr. Jeffrey Gosslee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gosslee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Gosslee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Gosslee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Gosslee works at
Locations
-
1
Jeffrey M. Gosslee, M.D. - Retina Specialists725 N Ashley Ridge Loop Ste 400, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 841-8844
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gosslee?
Dr. Gosslee and his staff did an amazing job calming my fears before my procedure. I had a wonderful experience from check in to scheduling my follow-up appointment in the exam room and I was on my way. Dr. Gosslee is so patient and thorough. His staff is top notch! He has his billing in-house so it is done correctly and my claims are always filed with no issues. He is by far the best Retina Dr. in the Shreveport area.
About Dr. Jeffrey Gosslee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1356320568
Education & Certifications
- Texas Retina Associates
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Southern Methodist University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gosslee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gosslee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gosslee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gosslee works at
Dr. Gosslee has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gosslee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gosslee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gosslee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gosslee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gosslee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.