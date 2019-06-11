Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Gorodetsky is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.



Dr. Gorodetsky works at Stuart Oncology in Stuart, FL with other offices in Winchester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.