Dr. Jeffrey Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Gordon, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Gordon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gordon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tri County Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC319 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions (215) 230-4700
-
2
Pennswood Village1382 Newtown Langhorne Rd, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 781-2020
- 3 1 Cornerstone Dr Ste 200, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 752-8888
-
4
Eye Health Optical352 E Butler Ave, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 230-4700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?
I’ve been seen by Dr Gordon several times this past year ,the staff was always friendly ,I never waited very long ,Dr Gordon was very nice and patient with me and explained what he did and I never felt rushed .I’ll continue to seek his advice and care with confidence
About Dr. Jeffrey Gordon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1417966862
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.