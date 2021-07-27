Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Gordon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Gordon works at Tri County Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Southampton, PA with other offices in Newtown, PA, Langhorne, PA and Doylestown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.