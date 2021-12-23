Dr. Jeffrey Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Goodman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Goodman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Goodman works at
Locations
Jason S Cohen MD Inc.8631 W 3rd St Ste 445E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-4081
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goodman is incredible. He is an extremely competent, specialist that saved my mother's life and diagnosed her extremely rare V-Tach issue. He is able to provide top notch care and is kind and has a bedside manner that is unmatched. As far as I am concerned, Dr. Goodman is THE BEST Electrophysiologist on the planet. Such a complex science he makes understandable and cares so much for his patients and results. If you have Jeff Goodman, you have the best possible chance to overcome or manage your condition. Hands down. Minette's Daughter, Karen
About Dr. Jeffrey Goodman, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Russian
- 1831159714
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goodman speaks Arabic and Russian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.