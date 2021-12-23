Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Goodman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Goodman works at LA Digestive Health & Wllnss in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.