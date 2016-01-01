Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Goodman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital, North Alabama Medical Center, Red Bay Hospital, Russellville Hospital and Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Goodman works at North Alabama Bone/Joint Clinic in Florence, AL with other offices in Sheffield, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Bursitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.