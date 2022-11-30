See All Ophthalmologists in Asheville, NC
Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (209)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.

Dr. Goldstein works at Asheville Eye Associates in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Asheville Eye Associates
    8 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 275-8120
    Monday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Surgery
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Eyelid Surgery
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Monovision Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Guardian
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 209 ratings
    Patient Ratings (209)
    5 Star
    (203)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 30, 2022
    Dr. Goldstein was a true professional in his bedside manner. He was attentive and thorough. His work was beautiful i would not hesitate to recommend him .
    Amelia H. — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841271137
    Education & Certifications

    • Chldns Hosp Philadelphia/U PA
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Tucson Hosps Med Ed Prog
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldstein works at Asheville Eye Associates in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Goldstein’s profile.

    Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    209 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

