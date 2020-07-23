Dr. Jeffrey Goldberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Goldberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Goldberg, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Locations
Jeffrey Goldberg, MD5025 FORT HAMILTON PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 633-8183
Nyc Health Hospitals Coney Island2601 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 616-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Goldberg since 1986. He is the most wonderful and comforting person to talk to. He is excellent at prescribing medications also.
About Dr. Jeffrey Goldberg, DO
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1902914435
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
